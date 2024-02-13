Negros Occidental still waiting for DepEd decision on reg’l meet hosting

The Negros Occidental provincial government is still waiting for word from the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) about the hosting of this year’s regional sports meet.

"We are still waiting on who will be the host of the regional meet.

We hope to hear from the region this month because we need time to prepare," Lacson said Monday, February 12.

WVRAA meet is usually held every April.

Lacson earlier said that the province has already signified readiness to host the said event which is also expected to coincide with the Panaad sa Negros Festival.

In fact, renovations at the Panaad Stadium have been made.

Meanwhile, Lacson said Panaad sa Negros preparations are underway.

It will be held on April 15-21 and the launching will be held on March 8.

"We will be presenting the official music and video. We will have new videos that will include all local chief executives in the province. So hope they will all cooperate," Lacson added.

The provincial government will extend P350,000 to every local government unit for their respective pavilions and participation in this year's festival.

"It's the call of the LGUs if they will renovate their pavilions," Lacson added.*