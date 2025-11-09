Negros Occidental struggles to recover from Typhoon Tino

WHILE most of the country’s attention is on Cebu, the people of Negros Occidental are also suffering quietly after Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) brought massive flooding and destruction to their communities.

In Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental, one of World Vision’s assisted communities in the Visayas, families are still reeling from the disaster. Homes were submerged in floodwaters, farmlands destroyed, and thousands of residents displaced.

Among those affected was Jonalyn Mendiola, a World Vision project staff. She and her family barely escaped when floodwaters rapidly rose around their home.

“When Typhoon Tino struck, I was at home with my family. The floodwaters reached our window in just 10 minutes, forcing us to transfer to the second floor. I was worried and helpless, seeing no one of my neighbors around. They all left their submerged houses to find higher ground. We kept praying that we would stay safe,” Jonalyn shared.

Even after the storm passed, Jonalyn and many others continued to struggle.

“Our homes were filled with mud, debris, and all kinds of garbage. We had no water source, no electricity, no network. Still, we tried to comfort neighbors who had lost everything,” she added.

As families begin to recover, another tropical cyclone, Super Typhoon Uwan (Fung-Wong), threatens to worsen their situation. With heavy rains expected in already-flooded areas, recovery and relief efforts have become even more difficult.

On November 6, two days after Typhoon Tino’s onslaught, the Provincial Board of Negros Occidental declared a state of calamity. The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported 44 confirmed deaths, while 53 individuals remain missing as floodwaters left several communities overwhelmed and isolated.

Meanwhile, World Vision is actively responding to communities affected by Typhoon Tino, which left widespread destruction and disrupted the lives of many children and families.

World Vision staff are currently on the ground to provide aid to families affected by Tino. However, due to the upcoming typhoon threat, this posed a challenge to the ongoing humanitarian operations.

As of November 7, over 2.4 million people have been affected, with reports of casualties and missing individuals still being confirmed. World Vision’s teams are working with partners and local authorities to provide water, food, shelter kits, hygiene supplies, and psychosocial support to those in need.

The group aims to assist 3,000 families, a number that may grow as the situation unfolds. (PR)