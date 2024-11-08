Negros Occidental to build evacuation center for 5K individuals

Negros Occidental’s provincial government is set to construct a 5,000-person capacity evacuation center within the compound of the Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Mansilingan in this city.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said on Wednesday that Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has already instructed the prioritization of the project as part of disaster response initiatives.

“Our biggest step is to come up with the final plans. We already have the plans,” Diaz told Capitol reporters.

He said the project cost is estimated at PHP50 million for each building, which can accommodate about 500 persons.

The structure, which will rise as a five-story dormitory, will have a dual purpose since it can also serve as an accommodation facility for Negrense athletes, he added.

“If the athletes have training, they can use it. If we have hosting of big sports events, it will also be utilized,” Diaz said.

He also said the provincial government is preparing to pre-position the recently acquired 20 ambulances in various local government units.

“These will be manned by our emergency response teams under the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. We trained the drivers and the teams,” he added.

Diaz said the operations of the ambulance units are being managed by the province’s 911 operations center located at the Panaad Park and Stadium. (PNA)