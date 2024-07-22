Negros Occidental to hold first coffee fiesta Aug. 9-11

The inaugural Negros Occidental Coffee Fiesta will be held Aug. 9 to 11 at Ayala Malls Capitol Central here to celebrate and promote the Negrense coffee culture.

The event with the theme “From Bean to Cup: Uniting Communities, Igniting Possibilities" is being organized by the Negros Occidental Coffee Council with support from the provincial government and the Department of Trade and Industry.

“Get ready to be part of a celebration that brings together coffee enthusiasts, farmers, and entrepreneurs to promote sustainable practices and economic growth,” the organizers said in a statement on Friday.

The Negros Occidental Coffee Council will also hold coffee seminars and competitions.

On Aug. 9, there will be talks and presentations on “Innovations for Modern Coffee Farming” and “Protecting Biodiversity and Protecting Communities,” and the “Curve Robusta Manual Brewing Challenge” competition.

Sessions on “Navigating Changing Consumer Trends in the Coffee Industry,” “Building Trust in Your Coffee Brand,” and “Elevating Your Barista Career through Competitions and Growth,” as well as the Philippine Coffee Guild (PCG) Signature Beverage Challenge will be held on Aug. 10.

On Aug. 11, a public cupping will be held, dubbed “Empowering Consumers Through Coffee Education.”

The final day will also showcase the practical skills of baristas in a simulated café setting during the PCG Latte Art Simulation Duo competition, which aims to promote and highlight the essence of speed, accuracy and teamwork in creating captivating latte art designs.

The Negros Occidental Coffee Council, led by its president Teddy Cañete, seeks to promote the growth and sustainability of the coffee industry in the province.

The Negros Occidental Coffee Council, led by its president Teddy Cañete, seeks to promote the growth and sustainability of the coffee industry in the province.

Through various initiatives and partnerships, it also aims to enhance local coffee production, elevate coffee quality and support the livelihoods of coffee farmers across the region. (PNA)