Negros Occidental under red alert

NEGROS Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has declared a red alert status effective November 1, 2025, as Tropical Cyclone Kalmaegi has entered the Philippine area of responsibility and was named “Tino.”

Lacson, who chairs the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), activated the response clusters, and its respective cluster members were directed to coordinate closely with their designated lead agency.

These clusters include the camp coordination and management; food and non-food items; logistics; search, rescue and retrieval; health; law and order; and clearing and civil works.

Lacson said all concerned offices, agencies, and local DRRMOs have been advised to submit their preparedness measures and response actions, and conduct pre-emptive evacuation if necessary.

He said any untoward incidents related to the above hazards should be promptly reported and coordinated through the PDRRMC Emergency Operations Center (EOC), with the submission of situation reports.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Kalmaegi entered PAR early morning Sunday, November 2. It was forecast to make its initial landfall over Eastern Visayas or Dinagay Islands late Monday, November 3, or early morning Tuesday, November 4.

Tino was forecast to traverse much of the Visayas, the northern portion of Sulu Sea, and northern portion of Palawan, before emerging over the West Philippine Sea of November 5.

It is also expected to intensify into a typhoon, with Wind Signal Number 4 as the highest wind signal that Pagasa may hoist.

In Bacolod City, Mayor Greg Gasataya conducted a Pre Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) together with the Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMC) in preparation for the expected landfall of Tino.

"We have also activated our Emergency Operations Center under Blue Alert status, and our DRRMO has already issued advisories to all barangays," Gasataya said.

As part of their preparedness efforts, he said they are ensuring that their rapid deployment teams, resources, facilities, and evacuation centers are ready in case of any emergency.

"Let’s stay safe, Bacolod. Rest assured that we will be providing updates and announcements regarding our next steps," Gasataya added. (MAP)