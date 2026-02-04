Negros Occidental under red alert

NEGROS Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson announced that the alert status at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been raised to Red Alert Status in relation to Tropical Cyclone “Basyang,” effective 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 4, 2026, until weather conditions significantly improve.

Lacson said he signed the order as they are expecting the same kind of rainfall that occurred last week.

“We are hoping that it will slow down, but it’s better to be prepared,” he said.

He added that all provincial response clusters have been activated, including camp coordination and camp management; food and non-food items; logistics; search, rescue, and retrieval; health; law and order; clearing and civil works; and education.

For the implementation of preemptive evacuation, the governor noted that it is now the call of the local government units (LGUs).

Lacson said Tropical Cyclone “Basyang” may possibly hit the southern areas of the province.

He said they will continue to monitor the pronouncements of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In Pagasa’s 11 a.m. weather forecast, “Basyang” maintained its strength as it moved southwestward east of Mindanao. No wind signal was in effect over the Province of Negros Occidental.

On February 3, some LGUs in Negros Occidental declared the suspension of classes due to heavy rainfall brought about by a shear line.

These LGUs included the cities of Escalante and Cadiz, as well as the municipality of Calatrava.

On January 31 and February 1, 2026, at least six LGUs in Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City, were affected by flooding caused by heavy rainfall brought about by a shear line. (MAP)