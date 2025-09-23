Negros Oriental LGUs back SRA’s drive vs RSSI

LOCAL government units (LGUs) in Negros Oriental have pledged their full support to the Sugar Regulatory Administration’s (SRA) campaign against the red striped soft scale insect (RSSI), a pest threatening sugarcane farms in the province.

This was after SRA conducted a meeting with Negros Oriental Governor Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria and municipal officials at Negros Oriental Capitol on September 16, 2025.

Sagarbarria said the Provincial Government will actively work with SRA to implement pest management strategies and mobilize resources to safeguard the sugar industry, stressing the crop’s role as a vital economic driver and livelihood source for thousands of Negrenses.

The meeting, organized by the SRA’s Research, Development and Extension (RDE) Department, is aimed to boost cooperation with Negros Oriental LGUs in addressing the growing RSSI infestation.

SRA delegations were led by Dr. Ma. Lourdes Almodiente, OIC-deputy administrator for RDE, and Helen Lobaton, RDE-Visayas Manager III.

They highlighted the need for joint action among national agencies, LGUs, and sugar industry stakeholders to safeguard one of the country’s top sugar-producing provinces.

Almodiente said that under Integrated Pest Management (IPM), chemical control should remain a last resort due to concerns over pesticide resistance.

To promote eco-friendly options, she said SRA-LGAREC researchers are conducting field trials using beneficial fungi as a biological control agent against RSSI.

“Once proven effective, the fungi will be mass-produced and distributed free of charge to farmers, planters’ groups, sugar mills, and other stakeholders,” she added.

Almodiente also cited SRA’s regulatory initiatives, including Sugar Order 6 (2024–2025) and Memorandum Circular 9 (2025), which restrict the transport of sugarcane planting materials to prevent pest spread.

Aljun Perez, Science Research Specialist II and resident entomologist of the SRA-La Granja Agricultural Research and Extension Center (LGAREC), also provided a technical presentation on the matter, along with the recommended management practices.

SRA also shared the latest infestation data in the Visayas as of September 11 this year, underscoring the urgency of proactive interventions in Negros Oriental.

To prevent the further spread of RSSI, SRA recommended three priority measures include de-trashing of old and infested leaves, weed management to eliminate alternate pest hosts, and judicious insecticide application in heavily infested areas.

The local officials also shared their commitment to intensify surveillance, capacity-building, and farmer education programs on pest prevention and management.

With the looming RSSI threat, the strengthened partnership between SRA and Negros Oriental marks a crucial step toward protecting the resilience of the province’s and the nation’s sugarcane sector.

SRA underscored that ensuring the long-term sustainability of the sugar industry requires not just research and innovation, but also collective action from farmers, LGUs, and national government agencies.

Also present in the meeting were Ma. Theresa Alejandrino and Mark Gil Ariola, Variety Improvement and Pest Management Section, SRA-LGAREC; Julian Geolingo, Supervising Agriculturist for South Negros and Negros Oriental Mill Districts; Anabelle Guarin, Senior Agriculturist, Tolong Mill District; and Alfe Dulla, Senior Agriculturist, Bais-URSUMCO Mill District. (MAP)