Negros Oriental police officials reshuffled

A MINOR reshuffling at the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo) was implemented by Police Colonel Criscente Tiguelo, effective December 2, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) said Norppo conducted the turnover and assumption of office on Tuesday at the Negros Oriental Provincial Headquarters.

She said the ceremony was led by Tiguelo along with the command group; the provincial staff; personal staff; the outgoing and incoming officers; and other officers and personnel of Norppo.

She added that the ceremony highlights Norppo’s commitment to continuity, operational excellence, and community-focused policing.

The affected officials include Lieutenant Colonel Ser Ulrick Christian Gelera, who replaced Guihulngan City Police Station chief Lieutenant Colonel Lirio Coral.

Lieutenant Colonel Romeo Cubo was named the new chief of Tanjay City Police Station, replacing Lieutenant Colonel Roland Desiree Lavisto, who was reassigned as chief of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC).

Major Ranie Bantolio also replaced Mabinay Municipal Police Station chief Major Nelson Lamoco.

Lamoco assumed as the new chief of Siaton Municipal Police Station, replacing Captain Benjamin Fuentes Jr.

Captain Nelmer Miravalles also replaced Amlan Municipal Police Station chief Captain Dindo Padron.

Tiguelo extended his congratulations to the newly appointed officers, noting that their assignments are both an honor and a solemn trust to lead with integrity, professionalism, and dedication to the communities they serve.

He said the mass turnover of command is a strategic step to strengthen leadership, enhance operational readiness, and build public confidence across Negros Oriental, showcasing Norppo’s commitment to peace, order, and responsive, community-centered policing.

“With capable leaders now at the helm, the office reaffirms its mission to ensure peace and order, build stronger community partnerships, and deliver professional and compassionate policing throughout Negros Oriental,” he added.

Tiguelo said the reshuffling is part of the regular movement of officers in the province. (MAP)