Negros Oriental youth groups get P8-M DOLE aid

DUMAGUETE CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) office in Negros Oriental has allotted PHP8 million for the livelihood projects of various youth groups, an official said Wednesday.

At least eight youth groups have received PHP1 million each to fund their proposed projects, Ma. Teresa Tanquiamco, DOLE-Negros Oriental director, said in an interview.

The beneficiaries are the Tinago Adolescence Youth Association, Barangay Okiot Young Laborers Organization, Bayawan City 4H Club, Catholic Deaf Ministry, Dauin Parish Youth Ministry, Sibulan Arts Guild, San Isidro Labrador Youth Organization, and Libjo Youth Organization.

Tanquiamco said with the release of the funds in November, the beneficiaries are in the procurement stage for the execution of the projects that they had proposed.

“This is through the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program where youth groups were chosen as beneficiaries this time as they are into digitization and technology and so this is part of our Service Quality Improvement,” she said.

The assistance was taken from the DOLE’s regular funds for livelihood.

This year, the department has allocated at least PHP41 million in livelihood assistance for the entire province.

The groups were chosen as beneficiaries after they submitted their project proposals to DOLE-Negros Oriental.

Some of the project activities that won the department's nod are events organizing, video editing, printing of souvenirs, catering, and water sports tourism.

The DOLE will monitor the progress and activities of the beneficiary youth groups to ensure that the government assistance has been put to good use, Tanquiamco added. (PNA)