Negros Oriental’s most wanted falls at NAIA

Agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and other law enforcement units arrested the most wanted person in Negros Oriental at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Thursday night.

Construction worker Ricardo Chavez (a.k.a. Ricky Chavez and alias Kurocoy), 54, married, and a resident of Purok Narra, Barangay Cadawinonan here fell during an entrapment, according to the report of the provincial CIDG on Friday.

Chavez is facing six counts of rape and three counts of acts of lasciviousness in relation to Sec. 5(B) of Republic Act No. 7610, otherwise known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

An undercover agent posed as a girl and befriended him online for about two months until they decided to meet at NAIA Terminal 3.

All his cases are pending before Regional Trial Court Branch 31 under presiding judge Sheila Lynn Martine Besario, who issued the warrants for his arrest.

Chaves is tagged in the Philippine National Police E-Warrant System as the sixth Most Wanted Person in Central Visayas and No. 1 in Negros Oriental.

The court set a bail of PHP180,000 for each of the cases filed. (PNA)