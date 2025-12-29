Negros police net over P700,000 shabu

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P734,400 worth of a substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in Victorias City, Negros Occidental, on December 27, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said operatives carried out another major anti-drug operation in Hacienda La Consolacion, Barangay 12, Victorias City, which led to the arrest of a high-value drug personality.

Police identified the suspect as alias “Third,” 18, a sugarcane laborer and a resident of Paquita 1, Barangay 20, Victorias City.

Malong said that prior to the operation, intelligence operatives of the Victorias City Police Station had been closely monitoring the subject following information received from a confidential informant regarding his alleged involvement in the sale of illegal drugs in Victorias City and E.B. Magalona.

After thorough validation, she said it was established that the suspect was working in a sugarcane plantation and used it to facilitate the distribution of illegal drugs.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession several plastic sachets containing 108 grams of shabu and the marked money.

Malong said this latest accomplishment further reinforces PRO-NIR’s relentless and intelligence-driven campaign against illegal drugs, underscoring its unwavering commitment to protect communities and uphold public safety.

“Through sustained law enforcement operations, precise inter-unit coordination, and swift, decisive action, PRO-NIR continues to dismantle entrenched drug networks, neutralize high-value drug personalities, and disrupt the flow of illegal substances,” she said.

She added that these consistent successes send a clear and resolute message that criminal elements have no place to operate within the Negros Island Region, as PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its mission to ensure safer, more secure, and drug-free communities for all. (MAP)