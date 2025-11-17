Negros Power, AboitizPower ink 20-MW baseload supply deal

THE Negros Electric and Power Corp. (Negros Power) signed a 20-megawatt (MW) Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with AboitizPower at the Negros Power office at The Row on Lacson Street, Bacolod City on November 13, 2025.

The agreement was signed by Negros Power President and chief executive officer (CEO) Roel Castro, and AboitizPower president and CEO Danel Aboitiz, marking a key milestone in efforts to secure a stable, sustainable, and cost-efficient power supply for Central Negros.

AboitizPower, through its Therma Visayas unit, won the supply contract in a Competitive Selection Process conducted by the Third-Party Bids and Awards Committee for Negros Power’s additional 20-MW baseload requirement.

Castro highlighted the importance of the long-term supply deal in supporting the region’s accelerating economic activity and rising demand for electricity.

“We are genuinely thrilled about this agreement,” Castro said.

He said the terms they have secured are crucial as they continue to help drive economic development.

“Our customer base grew from around 220,000 to 245,000 in just one year. A proper supply strategy ensures we can meet the increasing demand. With this long-term agreement, we can truly welcome the future with reliable service for our communities,” he added.

Aboitiz also expressed enthusiasm about strengthening ties with the Razon-led Primelectric and Prime Group.

“I am very happy to be here, serving Primelectric and the rest of the Prime Group. We are grateful to be in business with the group -- they are easy to work with, and the partnership has been very fruitful,” Aboitiz said.

James Yu, AboitizPower’s Head of Revenue Operations, also reaffirmed the company’s dedication to building strong, long-term partnerships anchored in trust and reliability.

Yu said the signing comes at a meaningful time, especially after the recent typhoons and calamities that challenged their services.

“It is in difficult moments that our resolve is strengthened to restore power and bring light back to communities. At the core of this partnership is trust, and we thank Negros Power for their confidence in us. We remain committed to being your reliable partner as we face opportunities and challenges ahead,” he said.

Yu also expressed gratitude to all the teams who made the competitive selection process a success -- their commitment reflects their core values.

AboitizPower remains one of the country’s leading energy companies, consistently working to deliver reliable, affordable, and sustainable power nationwide.

Negros Power also continues to uphold its mission to serve Central Negros through affordable, efficient, dependable, and consumer-focused electricity services that help power community growth and progress. (MAP)