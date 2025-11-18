Negros Power: Almost 99% of customers in Bacolod re-energized

NEARLY two weeks after Typhoon Tino battered Negros Island on November 4, 2025, Negros Power announced significant progress in its power restoration efforts, bringing relief and renewed normalcy to thousands of consumers.

Jonathan Cabrera, spokesman of Negros Power, said that as of 6 p.m. Monday, November 17, 2025, all major system components have been fully restored.

This includes 100 percent (5/5) of sub-transmission lines energized, 100 percent (11/11) of substations energized, and 100 percent (48/48) of feeders energized.

In Bacolod City, Cabrera said the restoration has reached 100 percent for secondary lines and 98.90 percent for metering and service-drop connections, marking near-complete energization in the highly populated urban center.

In the entire franchise area, he said out of 244,915 customers affected, 92.32 percent have now been re-energized, leaving 7.68 percent awaiting final restoration -- most of them in heavily affected and remote areas.

He added that despite the rapid progress, the remaining areas have experienced slower restoration due to several challenges, including downed poles in remote sitios requiring manual hauling and installation; severely damaged “Meters on Poles;” and service-wire connections that need full rehabilitation.

It also includes privately owned poles and transformers that require a promissory note before reconnection, and unrepaired service entrances in typhoon-damaged houses.

"These technical and logistical hurdles continue to demand intensive manpower and coordination, but the power utility assures customers that crews are deployed round-the-clock to complete the remaining work as swiftly and safely as possible," Cabrera said.

Negros Power also expressed gratitude to government officials, barangay leaders, volunteers, and partner agencies whose collective efforts have helped fast-track restoration across Central Negros.

Cabrera said the progress achieved reflects the Bayanihan spirit of communities working together toward recovery.

"With the majority of households and businesses now re-energized, residents are beginning to return to normal routines -- an accomplishment that highlights both the dedication of linemen on the ground and the unity of the Negrense community in the face of adversity," he said. (MAP)