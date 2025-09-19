Negros Power announces rate hike for September

NEGROS Power announced a slight increase in residential electricity rates for September 2025, attributing the adjustment to external market factors and higher supply costs.

Spokesman Jonathan Cabrera said in a statement that the average residential rate this month is P12.2775 per kilowatt-hour, up P0.7715 from August’s P11.5060/kWh.

Commercial consumers will be charged P12.38/kWh, he said.

Cabrera said the hike was primarily driven by higher power supply costs following tight conditions in the Visayas grid last month. A series of yellow alerts, triggered by thinning reserves, pushed up prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, where distributors source part of their supply.

In addition to generation charges, Cabrera said power delivery costs and ancillary service fees tied to grid stability and reliability also rose.

Negros Power clarified that its distribution, supply and metering charge remains steady at P0.89/kWh, saying that the increase stems from factors beyond its direct control.

“We understand how important affordable electricity is for every household and business, and we know that any increase in your monthly bill can be a burden,” Cabrera said.

The utility assured customers of its commitment to transparency and efficiency, noting efforts to optimize operations and engage with suppliers and regulators to temper future fluctuations.

Cabrera said the adjustment means many families and small businesses will need to tighten already stretched budgets. He added that the company expressed empathy for its consumers and pledged to cushion the impact of market-driven costs.

As Central Negros braces for higher electricity expenses this month, Cabrera said the utility reiterated its call for patience and understanding, stressing that the rate hike reflects broader challenges facing the energy sector.

Rates of other electric distribution utilities in the Visayas are also expected to rise for the same reasons, he added. (MAP)