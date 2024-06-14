Negros Power assumes to start operation before August 1

Negros Power is hearing to start operation before August 1 this year, Roel Castro, President and Chief Executive Officer of Negros Power said Thursday.

He said they will start operation once the Energy Regulatory Commission approves the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity before August 1 then they will immediately start the operation at the service areas of Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco).

"Equipment-wise we don't have any problem. It's all here. Systems are already here. We only have minor systems that are to be installed on July 5 but all the rest are ready and in place. In terms of people, bulk will come from Ceneco so that will be our concentration to make sure who will be absorbed and wants to get absorbed to be trained and start on day 1 so everybody would be ready," Castro said after they showed to the media their temporary Business Operation Center located at the second floor of East 3 building along Burgos Avenue, in Brgy. Villamonte, Bacolod City.

The tour was personally conducted by Mr. Roel Z. Castro, President and Chief Executive Officer of Negros Power, along with Miss Ma. Cecilia Pe, Assistant Vice President for Customer Care (CCC).

"On Day 1 we are ready to serve the consumers," Castro said.

The jobs to be created by Negros Power Operation will be about 360 for organic employees but the third party may even run about 500, he added.

The Negros Power temporary office, including the Customer Care Center - a place where consumers can expect a serene and accommodating customer service experience. This modern consumer hub is fully air-conditioned, and spacious, and aims to showcase the standards of quality customer service.

An exciting highlight outside the CCC was the Negros Power Experience Booth, where the Power Flow Diorama is located illustrating the journey of electricity from its sources to our homes.

Negros Power is poised and eager to serve the people of Central Negros. The vision of providing "Service Beyond Power" is on the horizon, and we look forward to fulfilling it shortly, Castro emphasized.

We are ready to serve, a matter of time, he added. (TDE)