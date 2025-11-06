Negros Power assures full restoration of electricity

THE Negros Electric and Power Corporation (Negros Power) has assured the public that full restoration of electricity remains its top priority following the massive devastation brought by Super Typhoon Tino across Central Negros.

Engr. Bernard Bailey Del Castillo, chief operating officer and chief technical officer of Negros Power, said the situation remains challenging but under control as crew members continue to work around the clock to bring back power to thousands of homes and vital facilities.

At the height of the typhoon, he said all the five subtransmission lines lost power to supply the 11 substations of Negros Power.

He added that 35 out of 47 major feeders were knocked out, plunging large portions of Bacolod, Talisay, Silay, Murcia, Bago, and Don Salvador Benedicto into darkness.

Del Castillo said that based on the company’s System Operations Typhoon Contingency Dashboard, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, more than 217,000 customers, or 87 percent of Negros Power’s total consumers, still experienced service interruptions as fierce winds toppled poles and tore down electric lines.

Del Castillo said 77 restoration teams have been immediately deployed across affected cities and towns, braving fallen trees, and blocked roads to reconnect communities.

“Our teams have been working tirelessly since Typhoon Tino struck. We are prioritizing critical areas such as hospitals, water systems, and emergency facilities, while steadily restoring power in residential zones as conditions permit,” Del Castillo said.

Negros Power is currently conducting parallel operations clearing and restoration across all affected areas.

“We deeply appreciate our consumers’ patience and understanding as we continue these 24/7 operations,” Del Castillo said.

Clearing involves removing vegetation, fixing downed wires, and addressing fallen poles or structural hazards to make the area safe and ready for re-energization.

Negros Power emphasized that a specific area will not be energized if the clearing in that location is not yet completed, in adherence to safety protocols.

“This ensures that when power is restored, it is done safely for both our consumers and our personnel,” Del Castillo said.

He said the company’s latest damage assessment paints a picture of the storm’s strength.

Across its service areas, Negros Power recorded 271 damaged conductors, 96 broken poles, 23 destroyed crossarms,15 shattered insulators, and 201 cases of vegetation obstruction caused by fallen trees and debris.

Del Castillo said Bacolod City sustained the most severe damage, accounting for 175 downed conductors and 65 toppled poles, disrupting several major distribution lines.

Moreover, Negros Power also reported incremental progress in re-energizing affected feeders include Burgos Feeders, 46 percent to 82 percent energized; Mountain View Feeders, MF4 at 5 percent energized, MF5 fully restored; Talisay Feeders, 9 percent to 20 percent energized; Alijis Feeders, partial energization of AF4 and AF8 completed late Tuesday; Reclamation Feeders, RF2 and RF5 fully restored, with portions of RF1 and RF4 reconnected.

Del Castillo said Negros Power linemen are working amid heavy debris, repairing poles and reconnecting lines even during nighttime.

He said mobile warehouses and support vehicles have been deployed to strategic points, while 24-hour customer service hotlines remain active to address public concerns.

Despite the magnitude of the damage, Negros Power assured residents that it is using every available resource technical teams, equipment, and logistics to hasten full restoration.

As operations continue, the company urged the public to remain vigilant and report any fallen wires or electrical hazards through its official hotlines and social media channels.

“We know how vital electricity is, especially in times like this. Every light we restore means one more family back to safety and normalcy,” Del Castillo said. (MAP)