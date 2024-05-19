Negros Power augments Ceneco's response team

To enhance the maintenance capabilities and expedite outage restoration, Central Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Ceneco) asked for the assistance of Negros Electric and Power Corp. (Negros Power).

In response, Negros Power deployed six teams equipped with boom and bucket trucks and other repair tools.

These teams are working closely to augment the existing teams of Ceneco to ensure the efficient maintenance of the distribution lines and the swift resolution of power outages within the franchise area.

Ceneco acting general manager Arnel Lapore clarified that consumers will still contact the Ceneco helpline to report the line troubles, and then the dispatcher will pass it on to Negros Power teams to respond in the area.

Ceneco will still provide all materials needed for the repair, he said.*