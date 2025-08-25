Negros Power conducts surgical mission with WSFP

AS PART of its first anniversary and “Ikaw ang Una” campaign, Negros Electric and Power Corporation (Negros Power) helped 17 patients undergo major and minor operations at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) in Bacolod City from August 12 to 15, 2025.

Maricel Pe, assistant vice president for Customer Care and Marketing of Negros Power, said Negros Power successfully conducted a four-day surgical mission from August 12 to 15, 2025, at the CLMMRH through its partnership with the World Surgical Foundation Philippines (WSFP).

Pe said it is the second surgical mission spearheaded by Negros Power, following its first initiative held at Valladolid District Hospital.

“Continuing this mission of care, the recent outreach provided free, life-changing surgeries to 17 patients, most of whom were children in need of specialized operations,” she added.

The procedures performed include herniotomy, rectal biopsy, posterior sagittal anorectoplasty (PSARP), pullthrough surgeries, closure of colostomy, and other major operations.

Pe said these interventions have given young patients from as early as a day old to several years of age, a new chance at a healthier and brighter future.

She said they gathered a total of 35 volunteers and staff, composed of an advance team, medical professionals, volunteers from Manila, and members of Ornap Dumaguete.

“Significantly, the dedicated staff of CLMMRH also extended their support, working hand-in-hand with the mission team to ensure that patients received comprehensive and safe medical care throughout the four-day program,” Pe added.

Pe stressed that this mission reflects Negros Power’s heart for the community.

“Through our partnership with the World Surgical Foundation Philippines, we are not just providing electricity, we are empowering lives, one surgery at a time. As we celebrate our first anniversary, we remain true to our promise: Ikaw ang una—our people will always come first,” Pe said.

With the support of WSFP, local volunteers, and CLMMRH’s medical team, she said Negros Power aims to make this initiative a continuous tradition, ensuring that the people of Negros Occidental will always have access to essential healthcare services alongside its commitment to reliable energy.

Moreover, families of the beneficiaries of the program also expressed their gratitude for the free and high-quality medical services they received, services that would have otherwise been beyond their reach. (MAP)