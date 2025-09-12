Negros Power consumers reminded not to give payments to employee

NEGROS Power has reminded all its consumers not to hand payments to any Negros Power employee or contractor.

Jonathan Cabrera, spokesman for Negros Power, said their employees are not authorized to collect payments on behalf of the company, and any such action will not be tolerated.

He said they were informed that some of their employees were taking money from the consumers to pay their bills.

"For your safety and convenience, please pay only through our accredited Third-Party Collecting Agents or directly at the Negros Power office cashiers," he added.

Those who encounter any individual asking for payment outside of the official channels of Negros Power, Cabrera urged them to report the incident immediately so they can take proper action.

"Thank you for helping us keep your transactions safe, secure and legitimate," Cabrera said.

Cabrera said their Third Party collecting agents include banks such as BDO, Unionbank. Metrobank, Landbank, and PNB, non-banks partners-Alvio, GCash, Maya, BPI Quick Pay, SM Hypermarket, Savemore Market, SM Bills Payment, among others, and ECPAY outlets 7-11 Cliqq Machine, iMart Etap Machine, Puregold ECPay Machine, POS Digital, CVM Pawnhsop, Gaisano Grand Malls, Prince Warehouse, and Producers Savings Bank Corp. (MAP)