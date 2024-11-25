Negros Power Holds First Lineman’s Day

Negros Power and Electric Corporation held its first Lineman’s Day at the Paglaum Sports Complex on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The event was organized to show appreciation for the linemen, who are considered unsung heroes for their work in restoring power and addressing consumer concerns, especially during calamities, said Negros Power President and CEO Roel Castro.

The highlight of the celebration was a Dance Competition, where linemen formed groups to showcase their dance performances. A raffle draw was also held for all attendees.

Castro emphasized that this will be an annual event to honor the dedication and sacrifices of the linemen.

"We are here today to recognize the hard work and commitment of our linemen. This will be a yearly celebration to show our appreciation for their service," Castro said.

The event also honored the memory of Lineman Jessie James Torremocha, whose sacrifices and heroic deeds were remembered.

Castro, who personally attended the celebration, extended his thanks to the linemen for their unwavering dedication.

The winners of the Dance Competition were:

Champion: SLRP

1st Runner-Up: Eagle Claw

2nd Runner-Up: RJH

3rd Runner-Up: N3B

Special Awards:

Performer of the Year: Jerusalem Nando (N3B)

Mr. Suave: Stephen (SLRP)

Safety Darling of the Crowd: Pepe Brigoli / (TDE)