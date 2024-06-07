Negros Power prepares materials for upcoming operation

Negros Electric and Power Corporation (Negros Power) has announced its strategic preparations to deliver essential electrical materials and supplies for Central Negros, signaling its readiness to become the new electric distribution utility once it gets a signal from the government.

In a statement Thursday, June 6, Negros Power said that the initial stock of materials will be delivered very soon by their suppliers to their warehouses, “As part of our preparations, we already purchased the initial stock of brand-new electrical supplies, and our suppliers are now ready to deliver them to our Central Negros warehouses.”

“We are making sure that these materials are available during day 1 of the operation and implementation of our five-year rehabilitation and modernization plan to improve the distribution network and deliver efficient, reliable, and sustainable power to consumers,” Negros Power further said.

This move highlights Negros Power’s commitment to providing reliable and efficient power services to the consumers of Central Negros.

Negros Power, poised to take over from the existing utility, Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco), is gearing up to rehabilitate and upgrade the existing power distribution facilities in the franchise area.

With a keen eye on efficiency and sustainability, Negros Power’s efforts signify a significant step towards enhancing the region's energy infrastructure. They aim to modernize facilities, bolster resilience, and optimize energy distribution to meet the evolving needs of Central Negros.

The impending transition has sparked anticipation among residents, who have long-awaited improvements in their electricity services.

Speaking about the preparations, Negros Power president and chief executive officer Roel Castro emphasized the company's commitment to efficiency and reliability.

"We understand the importance of uninterrupted power supply for the economic and social development of Central Negros. Our team works diligently to ensure a smooth transition and uphold the better service to consumers from the first day of our operation," he said.

Congress has already approved the legislative franchise bill of Negros Power, and it will be forwarded to the Office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his approval before it becomes law.

It has 25 years of authority to operate as an electric distribution utility in the cities of Bacolod, Bago, Silay, and Talisay, as well as the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto in Negros Occidental.

Castro said they anticipate operating in the third quarter of this year.*