Negros Power presents 5-year Development plan

Negros Power and Electric Corp. presented its 5-year development plan before the officials of the local government units under its area of operation.

Roel Castro, President and Chief Executive Officer of Negros Power said their focus for the first three years of its operation would be rehabilitation and then they will proceed with the modernization of its system.

"Firstly it is in the rehabilitation because we cannot go on a modernized system if we cannot rehabilitate old feeders and sub-stations," Castro said.

Seven out of 12 substation transformers are already over 25 years old.

Mt. View, Reclamation, Alijis, Sum-ag, and Bago substations reached beyond safety loading in 2024. Ailijis feeders exploded last month which caused power interruptions.

Castro said the company will infuse P2.5 billion in investments or even add for the realization of its 5-year development plan which they committed to consumers and the local officials.

Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer and Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo " Albee" Benitez attended the presentation held Wednesday at the SEDA Hotel.

Castro also clarified that as far as the DSM or Distribution, Supply, and Metering on consumers' electricity bills is concerned, he can assure that Negros Power will not implement any increase. However, he said they have no control over the Generation charge by the power Generating companies that impose some adjustments.

Negros Power covers Bacolod City, Talisay City, Silay City, Bago City, Don Salvador Benedicto and Murcia. (TDE)