Negros Power provides aid to fire victims

AS PART of its ongoing “Ikaw ang Una” campaign, Negros Power delivered assistance to families in Purok Tambipalad, Barangay 10, Bacolod City, who lost their homes in a fire on January 24, 2026.

Jonathan Cabrera, spokesman of Negros Power, said the relief goods, which included rice and canned goods, were received by village chief Melvin Bravo, who also expressed gratitude to Negros Power for its timely support.

He said that through the “Ikaw ang Una” campaign, Negros Power continues to prioritize the needs of the community, ensuring that residents affected by emergencies are among the first to receive support.

For his part, Bravo said they are thankful to Negros Power for extending help to their constituents during this difficult time.

“This assistance will greatly help our fire-affected families as they begin to recover,” he said.

On January 24, a total of 34 houses were destroyed by a fire at Purok Tambipalad, Barangay 10, affecting at least 55 families composed of 199 individuals.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Fire victims Alma Diocson and Alfredo Bustamante also shared their appreciation for the aid.

“We lost almost everything in the fire, so this help means a lot to us. At least we have food for our family while we try to start over,” Diocson said.

Bustamante also said they are grateful to Negros Power and to everyone who continues to help the community. (MAP)