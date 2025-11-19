Negros Power provides aid to 'Tino' affected families in Negros Occidental

THE Negros Electric and Power Corp. has provided aid to families affected by Typhoon Tino in Negros Occidental on November 17, 2025.

Negros Power led by Lawyer Warven Ilalim, Ronald Reosura, community relations oficer, and Klea Marie Tolones turned over a total of 100 sacks of rice (25 kilos each) to Arnel Argusar, General Services Office (GSO) head of the Province of Negros Occidental.

Negros Power management underscored the company’s commitment to stand with Negrenses amid difficult times.

Negros Power's Chief Technical Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Engr. Bernard Bailey Del Castillo also expressed the company’s solidarity with the affected communities.

“Our hearts go out to all Negrenses who continue to suffer from the effects of Typhoon Tino," Del Castillo said.

He said this donation is a small gesture of their support, and they remain committed to do their part in helping communities rebuild and recover.

He added that this initiative is part of Negros Power’s ongoing efforts to support disaster-stricken areas and strengthen its long-standing advocacy of community care, resilience, and service. (MAP)