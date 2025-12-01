Negros Power restores 100% power after 'Tino,' 'Uwan'

THE Negros Electric and Power Corporation (Negros Power) has announced the full restoration of power across its franchise area in Central Negros after being hit by Typhoons Tino and Uwan on November 4 and 9, 2025.

Jonathan Cabrera, spokesman for Negros Power, said as of November 27, 2025, 100 percent of all lateral lines of Negros Power have been reenergized, restoring electricity to nearly 250,000 customers, a milestone achieved in remarkably swift fashion considering the scale of destruction left by the two strong storms.

Negros Power operates in the cities of Bacolod, Silay, Talisay, and Bago, as well as the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto.

Negros Power management extended its gratitude to government officials, barangay leaders, volunteers, augmentation teams, contractors, and most importantly, the company’s linemen and technical crews. Their collective effort, the utility said, made the accelerated restoration possible.

“This accomplishment reflects the true Bayanihan spirit,” Cabrera said.

The management also acknowledged how communities and response teams worked hand-in-hand to fast-track recovery operations.

Last week, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, through a social media post by the Department of Energy, lauded the company’s rapid and coordinated response.

“We commend the Negros Power teams and the resilient communities who have united to restore electricity with extraordinary speed and safety, even in the wake of such devastating storms,” Garin said.

With households and businesses now largely reenergized, communities across Central Negros are already resuming their daily routines.

Consumer advocate Wennie Sancho, president of the Alliance of Concerned Consumers in Electricity and Social Services (Access), also underscored this collective resolve.

“In the aftermath of devastation, when Typhoon Tino plunged much of Negros Island into darkness, the people of Central Negros rose once again with resilience, unity, and an unshakeable resolve,” Sancho said.

He said at the forefront of this effort were the brave men and women of Negros Power.

“As a consumer group that monitored these efforts on the ground, Access proudly commends Negros Power for its effective, timely, and compassionate response,” he added. (MAP)