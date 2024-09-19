Negros Power saddened by lineman's death

Negros Electric and Power Corporation expressed sadness on the death of a lineman who fell from a tree while conducting a clearing operation at Circumferential Road in Brgy. Villamonte, Bacolod City, 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of one of our valued linemen, Jessie James Torremocha, who tragically lost his life while diligently working to restore power following recent severe weather," Jonathan Cabrera, Negros Power Spokesperson and Media Relations Head said.

Torremocha passed away at 9 pm at the ICU of Metro Bacolod Hospital.

"Jessie James was a dedicated and skilled lineman who exemplified the commitment and courage of our entire team. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. We are eternally grateful for his service and dedication. In the wake of this tragedy, we ask for your prayers as we grieve the loss of our colleague," Cabrera said.

Torremocha, 34, from Davao City was in comatose at the Intensive Care Unit of the Metro Bacolod Hospital after the incident.