Negros Power Steps in to Aid NONECO Amidst Blackout in Northern Negros

Negros Electric and Power Corporation Negros Power) augmented power supply to aid the consumers of Northern Negros Electric Cooperative (NONECO). Over 30,000 consumers in the towns of EB Magalona Manapla, and Victorias City were plunged into darkness last October 15 after the 12.5 MegaVolt Amperes (MVA) power transformer of the NONECO's Victorias substation failed.

In response to the crisis, NONECO requested a 2 MegaWatt (MW) temporary supply from Negros Power. After a thorough evaluation, Negros Power immediately accommodated the request, connecting Feeder 3 of their Lopez substation to NONECO's feeders in Barangay San Jose, EB Magalona.

“We understand the difficulties faced by our fellow industry player and neighbor, NONECO, and their consumers during this challenging time,” said Roel Castro, President and CEO of Negros Power.

“We didn’t hesitate to extend our support by providing them with 2 megawatts of temporary supply from our Lopez and Panaogao substations. We hope this will alleviate the inconvenience they are experiencing.” Castro assured that Negros Power will continue to provide support until NONECO fully restores operations at their Victorias Substation.

He also emphasized that Negros Power consumers should rest assured that this will not affect their load capacity. “We have sufficient load to meet the demand within our franchise area. However, we will closely monitor our substations to ensure a continuous and reliable power supply,” Castro added. (TDE)