Negros Power to install 40 ACR to lessen power interruptions

Negros Power and Electric Corporation will install 40 Automatic Circuit Recloser until the first quarter of 2025, Roel Castro, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEPC said, Wednesday.

Castro said of the 40 ACRs, 8 have already arrived and are now installed in different feeders.

Castro said that each ACR costs P600,000 to P700,000.

This is part of the P2 billion investment that NEPC will bring in for the realization of the Development Plan for Central Negros, he said.

Instead of 8,700 affected by power interruptions, it will lessen to about 1000 customers because of the installation of ACR.

Some of the 40 ACRs will arrive this month of October he added.

"The earliest we can bring these ACRs, the better. We are committed to shortening the interruption time and making it doable," Castro said.

The ACR is essentially a self-contained device with the necessary intelligence to sense overcurrents to time interrupt fault currents and to re-energize the line by reclosing automatically.

Meanwhile, Castro also assured no power interruption during the coming May 12, 2025. elections.

He said crews will be assigned on stand-by in schools or polling places to immediately respond to any power situation and we will make sure of our monitoring and clearing the lines at the polling places, Castro added. (TDE)