Negros Power tries to bring down rates despite modernization NO INCREASE IN 3 YEARS

Negros Power assures electric consumers that there will be no rate increase for the next three years despite the implementation of its modernization program.

Engr. Bernard Bailey Del Castillo, the Chief Operations Officer, disclosed Negros Power's upcoming initiatives and plans for enhancing power reliability for consumers in Central Negros.

" In fact, we are trying to bring down the rates," Del Castillo said.

Negros Power over the weekend has commissioned the new 18- Megavolts power transformer in Alijis Substation.

Earlier to address the power outages after the explosion of the Alijis Substation last week, Negros Power brought in its 10MVA mobile substation from Iloilo.

Del Castillo also revealed that the company will also bring in a 37.5MVA transformer as a spare for a contingency to attend to the needs of the consumers for a stable power supply.

Earlier Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez asked Negros Power to give a timeline for its 5-year modernization program under its joint venture agreement with Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO).

Negros Power is expected to present before the Sangguniang Panlungsod its 5-year modernization program this week.

The company earlier revealed to bring in P2.5 billion investment under the JVA.

Negros Power has obtained a franchise to operate as a distribution utility in the coverage areas of Ceneco that includes Bacolod City, Bago City, Murcia, Don Salvador Benedicto, Talisay City, and Silay City in law signed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.on July 26.

The company has been in transition operation as it awaits the certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Energy Regulatory Commission. (TDE)