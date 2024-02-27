Negros Power urges Ceneco employees to submit job application

Negros Electric and Power Corporation is encouraging the employees of Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) to submit their job applications if they wish to continue working for an electric distribution utility.

This reminder comes as the lower house of Congress prepares to send House Bill 9805 to the Senate for adoption of the approved legislation granting Negros Power a franchise to operate electricity distribution in central Negros.

The approved bill will pave the way for a joint venture between Ceneco and Primelectric Holdings, the parent company of Negros Power.

Under the terms of this partnership, Ceneco employees will be given priority consideration for positions within Negros Power's workforce, but they must formally apply to express their interest.

Negros Power president Roel Castro clarified that there is no automatic rehiring provision, as some employees may choose to retire or pursue other opportunities after receiving separation benefits from Ceneco. Thus, those interested in continuing their employment must apply to be considered.

"Sana they will consider na magtrabaho pa sa bagong distribution utility company, sayang ang skills and familiarity nila. I encourage them na mag-apply sa Negros Power para maconsider sila sa hiring," Castro said.

As of this writing, over 200 Ceneco employees have submitted their applications to Negros Power and are now being processed.

Castro emphasized the urgency of preparing the workforce for a smooth transition and instructed their Human Resource Department manager to initiate the hiring process promptly.

Primelectric Holdings, through Negros Power, will acquire Ceneco's distribution assets for 70 percent cash and 30% share.

Ceneco will use these funds to settle debts, refund consumer bill deposits, and fulfill separation obligations to the employees outlined in their collective bargaining agreement.

Negros Power aims to commence operations in Bacolod, Bago, Silay, Talisay, and the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto once the franchise law is approved and the Energy Regulatory Commission grants a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity.*