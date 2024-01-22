Negros Press Club elects new officers

Panay News Columnist Erwin “Ambo” Delilan won the Presidency of the Negros Press Club in the election held at the Negros Media Center in San Juan Street, Bacolod City on January 20.

He will succeed outgoing President Brian Morden of XFM 96.7.

He ran against Digicast Negros reporter Romeo Subaldo and social media practitioner Chito Berjit.

The majority voted for Delilan.

Negros Weekly editor-in-Chief Nida Buenafe won unopposed as the Club Vice President.

Aksyon Radyo reporter John Diaz won unopposed as Secretary; Government-run Philippine News Agency Negros Bureau Chief Nanette Guadalquiver won unopposed as Treasurer; Aksyon Radyo Station Manager Nona Magbanua won as auditor, defeating seasoned club officials Henceboy Cestina and Elsie Jolingan.

Three of the four Board of Directors who won the Board seats were past presidents of the club namely RMN Anchor-Reporter Yves Montecillo, Rey Siason of DYRL, Dolly Yasa of Daily Guardian, and Grace Supe, a broadcaster RMN Bacolod.

‘UNWANTED’

Newly-elected President Delilan said although he is considered “unwanted” by some of his colleagues in the club, he still vows to make his leadership relevant to the welfare of the majority of the club members.

“This is a promise not just for myself and for my family, but to all the NPC members who gave me this opportunity to lead the oldest press club in the country,” he said.

He admitted that this will never be an easy journey for him.

But believes that God has reserved this journey for him and he is very much willing to devote some of his time to the club to advance the welfare of the club members who are my fellow media practitioners.

“I am your President who will raise the flag of the Negros Press Club,” Delilan said.*