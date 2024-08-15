Negros shoreline barangays maintain vigilance against ASF

All shoreline barangays in the province maintain vigilance against the possible entry of pork and live pigs to avoid African Swine Fever, Provincial Veterinarian Dr. PlacedaLemana said, Wednesday.

Lemana made the assurance after 41 heads of live pigs were intercepted by the joint ASF Task Force and the Bureau of Animal Industry in Barangay Rizal, Escalante City on August 12.

The pigs were sent back to their origin in Cebu on a staggered basis as the boat used to transport the animals has limited capacity, Lemana said.

However, she explained that on August 13, another apprehension was made by the Barangay personnel. Apprehended were 13 heads of live pigs which were believed to have been brought to Calatrava from Escalante City instead of sending it back to Cebu City.

" The task force decided to terminate the pigs and dispose of it properly," Lemana revealed.

She said the Barangay officials in the shoreline areas have been alerted against ASF which has been detected to have recurred in other areas.(TDE)