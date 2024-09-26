Negros Trade Fair sales nearly P60 million

Exhibitors of the Negros Trade Fair raked in PHP59.4 million in total sales during the 38th edition of the country’s longest-running provincial trade fair held at Glorietta 2 in Makati City on Sept. 17 to 22.

Food products from Negros Island were a hit, bringing in PHP31 million or more than 50 percent of the total sales during the six-day trade event.

Association of Negros Producers (ANP) president Arlene Infante said on Tuesday that this year’s generated sales are higher by 20 percent compared to the PHP47.6 million in 2023.

“One of the factors is that we started the campaign as early as March this year. By the time the Negros Trade Fair started, our campaign heightened on social media,” she said in an interview.

Infante said they also banked on the inspiring stories of the producers to sell their products.

Other sectors, including fashion, generated PHP4.4 million; furniture, PHP2.4 million; gifts and housewares, PHP16 million; organic and natural products, PHP1.4 million; and tourism, PHP4.5 million.

“Because of the success of the Negros Trade Fair, more wanted to join, especially the local government units (LGUs). We expect more exhibitors in 2025,” Infante said.

The 38th Negros Trade Fair, which featured 115 booths of ANP members and also of LGUs, is supported yearly by the Negros Occidental provincial government and the Department of Trade and Industry.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, who led the opening of the booths with Infante and Negros Trade Fair chairperson Michael Edward Claparols, earlier said that through the trade event, Negrenses “continue to drive economic growth, celebrate our local heritage, and ensure that Negros Island’s agricultural and aquaculture products reach their fullest potential.”

Handicrafts made by former New People’s Army rebels assisted by the province under the Balik Salig Program in collaboration with the ANP and the Philippine Army were among those sold during Negros Trade Fair. (PNA)