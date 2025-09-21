Negros youth seek public hearing on GMO ordinance

STUDENT leaders from various councils, publications and youth organizations in Negros Occidental are calling on the provincial government to conduct public hearings and meaningful dialogues on the proposed genetically modified organism (GMO) regulatory ordinance in the province.

On September 19, 2025, the student leaders gathered in Bacolod City for the “Rise for Roots: Negros Youth Action Planning” activity, where they drafted a united declaration opposing the entry of living GMOs into the province.

The student-led and student-organized activity highlighted the role of youth in safeguarding democracy, advancing sustainable agriculture and ensuring food security for future generations.

In their joint declaration, participants affirmed that while both pro- and anti-GMO groups share the goal of food security, the risks posed by GMOs outweigh any purported benefits.

They added that food security must not be dictated by corporations or short-term profit, but grounded in the rights of farmers, the health of the people and the protection of the environment.

Tanya Aguirre, editor in chief of The Technopacer of Carlos Hilado Memorial State University-Talisay Campus, said addressing food security in Negros is critical, but pushing GMOs as the sole solution is short-sighted.

She said the government must explore alternatives.

Aguirre said it is alarming that the ordinance passed the second reading without public consultation or transparency.

“We demand public hearings and meaningful dialogues. If the government truly represents the people, they must listen to us, not make decisions behind closed doors. Right now, it feels like we’re being betrayed,” Aguirre said.

Dr. Ruth Gamboa, former chairperson of the Department of Biological Sciences and Environmental Studies at UP Mindanao, also shared insights on GMOs and their impacts on health and the environment.

Discussions during the summit tackled the impacts of GMOs on health, the environment and livelihoods, alongside workshops where student leaders crafted action plans for youth-led initiatives.

The gathering concluded with a renewed call for the full implementation of Negros Occidental’s landmark GMO ban and organic agriculture ordinances, as well as stronger government support for processing facilities, value chains and farmer empowerment.

Church leaders, civil society groups, scientists and organic farming advocates in Negros Occidental also earlier urged the provincial government, local municipalities, national agencies and academic institutions to maintain the GMO-free policy without exemptions.

The group leaders also signed a declaration on September 1, 2025, opposing GMO testing in Negros Occidental, a province recognized as the “Organic Capital of the Philippines.”

The joint declaration comes as the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board) deliberates on an ordinance that would allow the entry of GMOs into the province.

The joint legal-scientific team of the province, led by Provincial Legal Officer Alberto Nellas Jr., Project Development Officer III Justin Briones and Environment Management Specialist I Diana Samson, earlier said the proposed Negros Occidental GMO Regulatory Ordinance seeks to harmonize the province’s local framework with national policy.

Under this circular, they said, any introduction, use or commercialization of GMOs remains strictly subject to the evaluation, approval and permitting processes of the National Biosafety Committee and its relevant regulatory agencies. (MAP)