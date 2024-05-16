NEPC bill hurdles second reading in Senate

The bill that will grant a franchise to the Negros Electric Power Corp. (NEPC) to maintain an electric power distribution in key areas of Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City, has passed on second reading at the Senate on Wednesday, May 15.

The bill is being pushed by Senator Grace Poe, who also introduced some amendments to House Bill 9805 that grants NEPC a 25-year franchise to distribute electricity in the cities of Bacolod, Silay, Talisay, and Bago and the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto for 25 years.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros has introduced a provision on House Bill No. 9805 that would uphold the security of tenure of the displaced employees of the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco).

During the period of amendment on HB 9805, Hontiveros proposed the inclusion of a provision that would ensure the security of tenure for Ceneco employees as provided by law and relevant jurisprudence.

“The right of employees to security of tenure is of greater value even than the commitment of jobs by the grantee,” Hontiveros said as she moved to divide the house.

Poe, the sponsor of the bill, noted that NEPC respected the tenure, and severance pay will be granted to affected employees of Ceneco, and would be allowed to reapply to the cooperative.*