NEPC intensifies information, education campaign for consumers

THE Negros Electric Power Corporation (NEPC) intensified its information, education, and communication (IEC) campaign for members of the Federation of Bacolod City Vendors Association (FedBaCVA) to strengthen consumer awareness and engagement on electricity-related concerns.

The activity, which was held at NEPC’s building in Bacolod City on January 30, 2026, was attended by at least 30 vendors, all of whom were officers and officials, representing 17 vendors’ associations in Bacolod City.

Maricel Pe, assistant vice president (AVP) for Customer Care and Marketing, said the IEC aims to provide updated information on NEPC programs, consumer rights and obligations, and relevant electricity laws affecting electricity use and service.

NEPC also presented its accomplishments over the past 16 months, highlighting key improvements and progress in service delivery.

They also discussed Republic Act 7832, emphasizing its role in addressing electricity pilferage and system loss reduction, as well as the Magna Carta for Electricity Consumers, focusing on consumer rights and obligations.

Beboy Vaflor Cañada, of FedBaCVA, said the IEC is very important for them to understand their rights and responsibilities as electricity consumers.

“Through this discussion, we become more informed and better equipped to cooperate with NEPC for proper and responsible electricity use,” he said.

Pe said the initiative underscores NEPC’s continuing commitment to consumer education, community partnership, and service excellence under its advocacy, “Ikaw Ang Una.” (MAP)