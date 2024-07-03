NEPC is all set to operate in Negros Occidental

The Negros Electric and Power Corp. (NEPC), the joint venture partner of Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco), is now all set for their operation in Negros Occidental, NEPC President and Chief Executive Officer Roel Castro said Tuesday, July 2.

Ceneco's coverage area includes the cities of Bacolod, Bago, Silay, and Talisay; and the towns of Don Salvador Benedicto and Murcia.

Castro, who held a meeting with Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Monday, July 1, at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), said they informed the mayor that the NEPC’s franchise is now at the Malacanang and they are only waiting for the signature of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to become a law.

“ I hope the President will sign it and if not, it will also lapse into law or in 30 days so there’s three weeks to go,” Castro said.

He said that they will have coordination and collaboration with the city government to make it easy for everybody to apply for electric service.

“ We discussed how to make it easy for them (consumers) as well as to ensure their safety to process an electric service,” he added.

Castro noted that there were portions in some barangays in Bacolod City that until now no electric service because of some issues like the right-of-way, among others.

“We discussed it and we will look for a solution on how to make sure to provide them a power supply,” Castro said.

He said they are also aiming to address the illegal connections in various barangays so that they can have their power connection.

He added that they will start their operation in Bacolod City once the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approves the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) before August 1.

Castro earlier announced that they needed around P2 billion to purchase assets for its joint venture agreement (JVA) with Ceneco and another P2 billion as working capital.

The Negros Power also temporarily set up their office on the 2nd Floor East 3 Building (Robinsons East) Burgos Avenue, Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City, and will be operational before August 1.

“ The office is ready and we are starting the training for the employees to serve the consumers once we start our operations here,” Castro said.

He said about 50 percent of the employees of Ceneco also reapplied with NEPC, adding that at least 230 Ceneco employees already processed their documents. /MAP