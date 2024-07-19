NEPC to give one month amnesty for illegal connections

Negros Power and Electric Corporation (NEPC) will give one month amnesty for illegal connections once they start operation, Roel Castro, President and CEO of NEPC revealed Thursday. " We want to make them legal," Castro said.

Based on the initial mapping they conducted, there are about more than 6,000 illegal connections within the service area of Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO). But he said they can accommodate more for the one-month amnesty because they have available 30,000 new meters. After the one-month amnesty we will go after them as they are illegal, he warned.

NEPC’s franchise bill is currently awaiting presidential approval. Once signed, the company will be able to proceed with applying for a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Energy Regulatory Commission.

This will allow NEPC to begin implementing reliability improvements and deliver better service to Negros consumers. Castro said they hope to start the operation under its joint venture agreement with Ceneco on or before August 1.

Castro said NEPC is ready to go for its full operation. Jonathan Cabrera, Media Relations Officer of NEPC explained that the one-month amnesty will start the time they will take over the operation of Ceneco.

"We will encourage those using power without their own electric meter or just tapping from their neighbor or with a secondary line (jumper) to avail of the one-month amnesty.

All they have to do is to come to the office and apply for amnesty," Cabrera said. Those who will avail the amnesty will not be charged with the differential billing," he said "But if they fail to avail the amnesty we will make apprehensions after one month.

We will apprehend and those who will be caught will be charged with violation of anti pilferage law that will result to about six years of imprisonment and a bail from P90,000 to 120,000.

The differential billing will be computed from the years that the illegal connection/operation has started," Cabrera warned. " We want to make them legal so we encourage them to avail the amnesty," Cabrera further said. (TDE)