NEPC to prioritize replacement of electric poles

The Negros Electric and Power Corp. (NEPC), the joint venture partner of Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco), will prioritize the replacement of electric poles once they started their operation in Bacolod City.

NEPC president and chief executive officer Roel Castro said it’s part of their plans and programs to upgrade its distribution equipment especially, the electric poles in various areas.

He said they will start their operation in Bacolod City once the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approves the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) before August 1.

Castro earlier announced that they needed around P2 billion to purchase assets for its joint venture agreement (JVA) with Ceneco and another P2 billion as working capital.

Castro said like the More Power in IIoilo City, a sister company of Negros Power, the replacement of electric poles is still on-going.

“We hope that we can make it easier in Bacolod City,” he said.

He added that in Iloilo City, there were some complications and they hope that they can make it easier in Bacolod.

The Negros Power temporarily set up their office at the 2nd Floor East 3 Building (Robinsons East) Burgos Avenue, Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City and will be operational before August 1.

The Senate earlier approved the bill granting a franchise to the NEPC to operate as a new distribution utility in Central Negros through a joint venture with Ceneco.

With the Senate's approval, the NEPC franchise will only await the signature of the president to become law./MAP