NEPC uncovers about 6K illegal connections with Ceneco

The Negros Electric and Power Corp. (NEPC) has discovered

about 6,000 illegal power connections at the service areas of Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco), Roel Castro, president and chief executive officer of More Power, said Wednesday, March 20.

With about 178,000 electric meters checked by their team, they found traces of possible illegal connections, he said.

There are also about 80,000 meters that have no official seal, he added.

"Kabit or illegal connections are unfair to consumers who are religiously paying for their electric bills because they absorb these losses," Castro pointed out.

Castro is one of the speakers in the Negros Island Power Forum initiated by the Metro Bacolod Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI).

Meanwhile, Castro said that NEPC has already submitted its position paper to the Senate relative to its franchise application for the coverage areas of Ceneco.

The Senate is already on Lenten break.

"They wrote us and the different local government units and consumer groups to submit a position paper and we already submitted before the deadline last Friday, March 15," Castro said.*