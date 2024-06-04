"Never fear to fail but learn to persevere and keep going"

University of St. La Salle Bacolod Alumnus Kurt Soberano, a film Director, CEO, and Owner of Bakunawa Film Production served as the 67th Commencement Speaker and told the 1,246 graduates, not to fear failures but learn how to persevere and keep going.He also added, "Many of you acquired your diplomas at this University because you had a dream and worked hard to achieve it. There is no greater cliché in a graduation speech than "follow your dream". Well, I'm here to tell you that whatever you think your dream was, will probably change, and that's okay. I like to tell you not to be afraid of failure. You have to understand that whether you fear it or not, disappointment will come. When that happens, pick yourself up and keep going."Soberano is an alumnus of the Bachelor of Arts - Communication program of USLS Bacolod.

The batch 2024 has 668 graduates in the College of Business and Accountancy; 275 graduates in the College of Arts and Sciences; 189 graduates College of Engineering and Technology; 71 graduates from the College of Education and 43 in the College of Law.308 graduates earned Latin Honors with 84 Summa Cum Laude, 66 Magna Cum Laude, 158 Cum Laude, and 53 Alma Mater awardees.Briane Delo was the Summa Cum Laude of the Bachelor of Science in Biology and June Steve Barredo was Class Valedictorian of the College of Law.

The USLS Class of 2024 began their freshman years amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic but they persevered and completed their academic achievements.There was a Baccalaureate mass held before the graduation rites which was officiated by the University Chaplain Rev. Fr. Rocelo Villarosa.| University of St. La Salle Bacolod photos.