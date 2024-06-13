New Bacolod fire marshal assumes post

Superintendent Jenny Mae Masip assumed her post as the new fire marshal of Bacolod City Fire Station, effective June 10.

She succeeded Chief Inspector Stephen Jardeleza, who was transferred to the provincial office of Iloilo Province.

Masip, a resident of Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City, was formerly deputy provincial fire marshal of Negros Occidental.

Masip said Jardeleza is due to retire optionally on December 4, 2024. He will be availing of his light duties status.

She said she would do her best to improve the programs of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFF) especially, the conduct of the fire safety inspections.

“ We will strictly enforce what is stipulated in our fire code,” she said.

She added that they will also foster a good relationship with the community to reduce the fire incidents in the city./MAP