New BCPO-OIC told to maintain peace and order in Bacolod

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered Colonel Joeresty Coronica, newly assigned as officer-in-charge of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), to maintain peace and order in the city.

Benitez said he had already met with Coronica at the City Mayor’s Office and was reminded of his responsibility to ensure the security of the people of Bacolod.

He said Coronica is also a resident of Bacolod City and it may help since he’s already familiar with the terrain so it’s an advantage as the new BCPO-OIC.

Coronica, a former director of the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), assumed his post on Tuesday, July 23. He replaced Colonel Noel Aliño, who served as police director of BCPO for at least one year.

Aliño was also transferred to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) National Capital Region.

Coronica, a native of Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City, was also formerly assigned to the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCCP).

" I will use the same template that I'm using in Iloilo City including the lessons that I've learned in the implementation of the programs like the campaign in illegal drugs among others," Coronica said.

He said that he will also continue to improve the programs of Aliño at BCPO./MAP.