New brgy., SK officials urged to file raps vs predecessor for failing to turnover docs, funds

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez urged all newly installed Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to file charges against their predecessor, who failed to properly turnover all the documents and equipment, including the funds, in the village.

Benitez said Tuesday, November 14, that the newly installed barangay and SK officials should trace if there was a proper disbursement of funds from the previous administration.

"This will be a collaboration with our accounting and the Commission on Audit (COA) to ensure that it’s valid that the barangay really has no funds,” he said.

He added that the basis for the remaining funds is not only the bank statement but also the documents that show that the expenses of the previous administration are in order.

The mayor noted that if the accounting and COA statements show the remaining funds of the barangay but they're no longer in the bank, then something is wrong.

Benitez said the city will assist the barangay and SK officials to file charges against the village’s previous administration.

He said it’s the obligation of the previous administration to explain the missing equipment or funds in the village.

He added that the inventory of barangay and SK properties, financial records, documents, and properties and money accountabilities was earlier conducted by the City Assessment and Transition Team led by Acting City Accountant Atty. Jeremae Ceriaco.*