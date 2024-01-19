New electronics engineers, technicians take oath

A total of 87 Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians took their oath of professional in the rites held at Roy’s Hotel and Convention Center in Bacolod City on January 17.

The new Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians was sworn into the profession before the Honorable Enrico Claro Delmoro, Member of the Professional Board of Electronics Engineering and Member of the Professional Regulations Commission, and Ms. Sheriel Loloy, Professional Regulations Officer of PRC Region VI on behalf of Dir. Romel Balisang, Region VI PRC Director,

The said professionals pledged to participate in none but honest and legal enterprises.

Engineer Lea Joy Hiponia, Assistant Dean of the College of Engineering of the University of Negros Occidental Recoletos, in her capacity as the Vice-Governor Internal of the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – Negros Occidental Chapter (IECEP-NOC) in her opening remarks said, It is with great honor and pride that we convene for the oathtaking ceremony of Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians.

“Today marks a significant milestone as we witness the commitment of these professionals to uphold the highest standards of excellence, innovation, and ethical conduct in the dynamic field of electronics. Let us celebrate their dedication to advancing technology and shaping the future.”

Hon. Delmoro said in his speech as the guest speaker, “It’s time to find a job. The old connotation would be, you look to be employed. If we cannot find a job, probably it’s better that we create a job. Meaning, you put up a not so big business. A small business or maybe work together, you put in all your resources and do your brand as engineers.”

Ms. Sheriel Loloy, Professional Regulations Officer of PRC Region VI, said, “Every time you hold your professional license, be it, a constant reminder to you, not only to be proficient in your practice of profession but also to be conscientious Filipino professionals. Uphold your professional license with dignity, pride, and honesty. Seek better ways of doing things.

“PRC Iloilo assures you that we are here to assist all professionals and the public who entrusted us with our mandate of regulating and ensuring the lawful practice of every profession.”

Engr. Jon Marc Torred, Top 5 Electronics Engineer in October 2023 ECE Licensure Examination, expresses his thanks in his speech to everyone who helped him in his achievements. According to him, it is not something that he did yesterday but a result of all the efforts and support from the start of all the people who contributed to his success and to what he has become because he is not alone in those journeys.

Dr. Glenn Ang, PECE's Past Immediate Governor said, “In a rapidly evolving world driven by technology, IECEP serves as the bastion for professionals in the field of electronics and communications engineering.”

“Being a part of IECEP means embracing a community that fosters knowledge exchange, continuous learning, and professional growth. This institute provides a platform where ideas converge, innovations flourish, and collaborations thrive. In the dynamic landscape of electronics and communications, staying abreast of the latest developments is paramount. IECEP offers a multitude of avenues for professional development, including seminars, workshops, and conferences. These opportunities not only enhance your technical prowess but also expose you to diverse perspectives, ensuring you remain at the forefront of the industry. “

“In a world where technological advancements shape our future, being a part of lECEP is not merely a choice; it is a commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence. So, I urge each one of you to consider the profound impact that joining IECEP can have on your professional journey.”

“Together, let us contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of electronics and communications engineering and pave the way for a future filled with endless possibilities,” Dr. Ang said.*