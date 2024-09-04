New Home Economics Building at Ansulag Elementary School in San Carlos Blessed

The City Engineering Department (CED) of San Carlos City officially turned over and blessed the newly constructed Home Economics Building at Ansulag Elementary School in Brgy. Rizal yesterday, August 30, 2024.

Engr. Rodney Flores of the CED handled the said project, with a budget of P2,325,000 funded by the Special Education Fund (SEF) for CY 2021.

Punong Brgy. Herlanie Hisman of Brgy. Rizal, Engr. Flores, Elementary School Head Teacher III Jose Hernan Balansag, and OIC Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Heidelyn Geromiano led the opening ceremonial rites.

Balansag thanked City Mayor Renato Gustilo and everyone who contributed to making the project possible.

Also present at the event was CED office-in-charge Engr. Rexter Nemenzo, Public Schools District Supervisor Gerardo Limpio, Office for Human Resource Management Head Atty. Ma. Chat Delima, Executive Assistant Pocholo Yuvienco and Brgy. Rizal Kagawad Raian Joshua Olvido.