New land preparation machinery to benefit 8.5K Negrense farmers

Some 8,504 rice farmers in Negros Occidental can avail of technology for fast and efficient land preparation through the 15 brand-new units of floating tiller distributed by the provincial government here.

Data from the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) on Thursday showed 13 associations from various cities and municipalities were listed as recipients of the farm machinery worth PHP78,000 each or a total of PHP1.17 million.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said in a statement that the farmers requested the farming technology that would help increase rice production.

“I thank the farmers for their efforts in the implementation of the province’s food security and agricultural productivity agenda,” he added.

The turnover of the floating tillers started last week at the Negros First Organic Technology Center in Bago City.

Recipients of one unit each include the Tuy-anan Farmers Association, 36 members; Camao Farmers Small Water Irrigation System Association (SWISA), 57 members; Canlusong Proper SWISA and Binintigan Farmers and Rural Farm Workers Association, 25 members each; Gloria Ilimnan ARB Farmers Association, 35 members; and Pandanon Silos Farmers Association, 53 members.

Others are the Sandungao SWISA, 87 members; Siga-siga Agrarian Reform Farmers Association, 24 members; Hacienda Jardiolin Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries, 29 members; Barangay Culipapa CEMECO SWISA, 49 members; Daug SWISA,105 members; and Dangula Culipapa Farmers, 27 members.

Three units were turned over to the Federation of Irrigators Associations-Central Negros (FIACN), which has 7,952 members from 44 irrigators associations.

All the 8,504 farmer-members have a total service area of 12,605 hectares, of which 11,763 hectares are covered by FIACN.

OPA project-in-charge engineer Deolita Abdon said the floating tiller is an intervention aimed at addressing the concerns about tilling deep mudded fields.

She added it can also be used in small rice fields not accessible to tractors and areas with rice terraces.

Described as a walking-type agricultural tractor, a floating tiller is equipped with front-mounted tilling wheels and a flotation structure and is considered a multi-purpose farming tool designed to be portable and simple for fast and efficient land preparation. (PNA)