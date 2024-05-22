New NBI Bacolod head addresses case backlogs

Cases pending before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Bacolod City are now being reviewed under the leadership of its new agent-in-charge, Manuel Fayre, Jr.

Fayre said on Tuesday, May 21, that he wants their backlogs to go down.

One of the big cases being handled by NBI Bacolod is the case of the chopped body parts on March 1 that were left outside their gate.

A note was also found along with the body parts, which said, "William de Arca NBI protector ni Hanz Lopez drug lord."

However, Fayre said he cannot issue a statement on the case as it is currently handled by the NBI central office.

He added that they will comply with their mandate as an investigative agency.

He also said that he would meet with local officials to get their support for the work of the agency.

Meanwhile, Fayre said he would try to make the receiving area of NBI Bacolod comfortable for their clients, especially those requesting clearances.*