New NGCP grid brings relief to Panay, Negros Island consumers

More Power, the local distribution utility, highlighted the significant relief delivered by the energization of the Cebu-Negros-Panay (CNP) 230-kilovolt (kV) backbone project to the entire Panay and Negros Islands.

At the simultaneous ceremonial energization of the CNP project, held on April 8, Roel Castro, president and chief executive officer of More Power and Negros Power, complimented the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines for successfully concluding the said project.

"This marks significant relief for us at More Power, Panay and Negros Islands. We commend the NGCP for this landmark accomplishment of the new Cebu-Negros-Panay (CNP) grid," Castro said.

Castro attended the simultaneous ceremonial energization at the NGCP Barotac Viejo Substation alongside Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas.

He mentioned that the energization comes as summer begins when the demand for all Distribution Utilities on Panay Island peaks.

When asked about the chances of another four-day blackout, like what happened in January, Castro indicated that while the possibility exists, it has reduced substantially due to the new CNP project.

On January 2, Panay experienced unplanned outages of multiple power generators triggered by a grid disturbance, which resulted in the shutdown of the power plants on Panay Island.

"While that does not yet promise the ultimate level of reliability, there is undoubtedly a significant stride towards improved reliability on Panay Island. For consumers, if before NGCP energized this new CNP project, there was a 50% chance of experiencing another four-day blackout, now the probability is only 10-20%," added Castro.

With the energization of the new CNP 230KV backbone project, Castro underlined that the submarine cable's capacity is now noteworthy because power can be drawn from Leyte, Cebu, Negros, and Panay.

In a recent Philippine Electric Power Industry forum held in Iloilo City, spoke on the distribution utilities responsibility and emphasized to the stakeholders and concerned government agencies that after all the improvements and modernizations of the Generation and Transmission sectors, the responsibility falls onto the Distribution Utilities, which ultimately affects the consumers.

"The consumers demand three things. Reliable electricity means blackout-free 24/7, sustainability, and affordability," Castro pointed out. (PR)