New NPC officers take oath before Guv

Officers of the Negros Press Club take their oaths of office before Gov. Bong Lacson at the Provincial Capitol yesterday afternoon, March. 1

The press club was led by its president, Erwin Delilan of Panay News andvice president Nida Buenafe of Negros Now Daily.

The other officers are Lourd John Diaz of Aksyon Radyo, secretary; Nanette Guadalquiver of the Philippine News Agency, treasurer; Nona Magbanua of Aksyon Radyo, auditor; and directors Mae Singuay of Panay News, Yves Montecillo of RMN DYHB Bacolod, Rey Siason of DYRL, and Dolly Yasa of the Daily Guardian.*